Not Available

Easy to Assemble is the creation of actress and writer Illeana Douglas, chronicling her life as she quits showbiz to work at an Ikea. Tired of the Hollywood grind, Illeanna believes that by giving up and working at Ikea she'll finally achieve the normal life she longs for. Quitting Hollywood isn't easy, however, and Illeanna finds herself dealing with her old agents, managers, and friends who follow her to into the store. And a rivalry with friend and fellow employee Justine Bateman heats up when both women decide to go for the coveted Ikea "Co-Worker of the Year" title. Funded by Ikea and featuring Ikea's own easy to assemble furniture and store amenities, the series pulls in an all-star comedic cast.