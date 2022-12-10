Not Available

Eat Already? is set in a coffee shop, and is centered around an elderly widow named Ah Niu Sao (Yinzhu Li) , who works as a cleaner as her sons Ah Bee (Elvin Ng) and Ah Qiang (Aden Tan) who still rely on her for their living expenses. Her elder son Ah Bee is a chronic gambler who is unemployed for a long time while her younger son Ah Qiang is an introvert who is wheelchair bound. Throughout the series, she manages to tide over various issues thanks to help from neighbours, friends and several support schemes available. Will the boys finally get their acts together and be a reliable pillar of support for their aging mother?