Eat, Drink, Love

Not Available

The culinary scene in Los Angeles is very competitive and difficult for newcomers to infiltrate. This series takes a look at five women trying to claw their way to the top of a male-dominated industry. The ladies -- all single -- mix business and pleasure as they search for the perfect meal and the perfect mate. The tight-knit friends must support one another or risk not achieving their dreams. The members of the quintet are food blogger Kat Odell, bakery owner Waylynn Lucas, PR maven Brenda Urban, private chef Nina Clemente, and restaurant marketeer Jessica Miller.