More than 50 years ago food revolutionary Julia Child appeared on a Boston television show to promote her cookbook and unwittingly launched the medium into the world of food. Since then there have been hundreds of TV cooking personalities, thousands of hours of cooking shows and multiple networks devoted solely to the topic. But despite all this, no network or show has ever looked back at when we ate what, why we ate it or how it’s made us who we are. Until now. National Geographic Channel (NGC) presents the comprehensive food story we’ve all been craving: EAT: The Story of Food, a six-hour miniseries event produced by National Geographic Studios in association with Creative Differences. The special satisfies every question you’ve ever had, and some you haven’t, about the evolution of food over the course of humankind, from our ancestors throwing raw meat onto a fire for the first time, to teams of lab technicians perfecting the crunch of a potato chip. More important, it will show how this evolution of what we eat and how we eat it has actually defined human civilization and cultures around the globe.