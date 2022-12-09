Not Available

EATEN ALIVE features snake researcher and conservationist Paul Rosolie who has dedicated his career to studying the giant green anaconda, the largest and most powerful snake in the world and the top predator in the Amazon. An author (Mother of God: An Extraordinary Journey into the Uncharted Tributaries of the Western Amazon), Rosolie has specialized in the western Amazon for more than a decade and his efforts have helped bring awareness to the Peruvian Rainforest, the natural habitat of the giant green anaconda.