Two home cooks compete to impress four of the country's toughest and most feared food critics, Charles Campion, Jay Rayner, Kate Spicer and Toby Young. The cooks' aim is to convince this panel of culinary judges that home cooking can knock spots off sophisticated restaurant food. Eating With the Enemy's presenter, top TV chef James Martin, will mentor and monitor the amateur cooks both at the cook-offs and at their homes, before they take their dishes on a journey from their own kitchens to a hot house professional kitchen.