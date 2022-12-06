Ebba och Didrik

Not Available

This Swedish TV-series gem is a writing, directing and acting triumph all the way. It's the warm, compassionate and laugh-out-loud funny tale of a young brother and sister growing up in a small town in the south of contemporary Sweden. The main focus is on Ebba and Didrik's tentative ventures into love- their (puppy) love stories and crushes are hilarious, heartbreaking and... so endearing - but it also revolves on the Reng family and their tragicomic domestic clashes and relationships. Arnell and Widerberg are simply human wonders in the title roles- rarely have such effortless performances by young actors swept me away as seen here. The breathtaking coastal location, beautifully photographed, adds a lot to the fresh, beguiling spirit of the whole series, which also presents wonderful side characters. Simply as 'swede' as can be!