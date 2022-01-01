Not Available

Ebert Presents At The Movies

    Christy Lemire of The Associated Press and Ignatiy Vishnevetsky of Mubi.com are co-hosts of "Ebert Presents at the Movies." The two critics discuss and review movies every week and also introduce special segments featuring other contributors, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning critic Roger Ebert. The new weekly program debuted on January 21, 2011. Distributed via American Public Television (APT), it is carried in forty-nine of the top fifty markets, representing more than 86% national coverage. The program is produced in Chicago at WTTW, where Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert began taping "Sneak Previews" some thirty-five years ago. The executive producer is Roger’s wife, Chaz Ebert, and the director is Don Dupree, who logged fifteen years as director of "Siskel & Ebert" and "Ebert & Roeper."

