Echo and the Elephants of Amboseli

This is the incredible story of a mother’s journey to keep her family alive. Echo is a wise elephant matriarch in her sixties. She lives in Southern Kenya alongside fifteen hundred other wild African elephants. As oldest female and head of the family, Echo must guide four generations of her relatives through the cruel famine that follows the failure of the latest rains: she must protect them from attack by lions, and keeps them away from growing conflict with angry Maasai farmers. Observing her as they have for the past four decades are American scientist Cynthia Moss and her team from the Amboseli Trust for Elephants.