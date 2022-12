Not Available

Liu Sang and Li Jia Le were dispatched by Wu Shan Ju to participate in an archaeological project. The two saw a mural at the archaeological site. The mural recorded the story of Moonbend Princess Qi Xia and young Jiang Wu. At the same time, they also found a peculiar meteorite. In the process of studying the meteorite jade, the two unexpectedly came to the world recorded in the mural.