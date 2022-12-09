Not Available

Meet Eckhart, a tiny little mouse with a great big heart. Eckhart has enough curiosity for ten mice twice his size, and this thirst for knowledge drives him across the globe, searching out the mysteries and challenges of life. Spun off from "The True Meaning of Crumbfest," an award-winning and much-loved Christmas special, Eckhart draws on many of the Celtic sounds and flavours of creator David Weale's Prince Edward Island home. The world just can't seem to get enough of this adorable rodent and his magical mouse adventures.