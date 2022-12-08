Not Available

In Science Channel's groundbreaking new six-part series Ecopolis, Nobel Prize-winning scientist Dr. Daniel Kammen uses the Ecopolis blueprint as a test bed for new technologies that could reshape the environmental circumstances of the future mega-city. Each episode investigates several different visionary, technology-driven solutions to specific future mega-city challenges, such as how to produce enough food and water; find clean and reliable energy sources; reduce our reliance on oil for transportation; discover new ways to manage waste; and, increase the energy efficiency of city buildings.