ECW Extreme Fancam is the official bootleg series of ECW events which aired from 1995 until the company's closure in 2001. It accompanied ECW Hardcore TV and ECW on TNN as one of the primary showcases of ECW wrestlers. Events were produced and filmed by the ECW production crew and presented as underground, guerilla-style coverage for the 18+ market. The series concluded in 2001 when the company folded.