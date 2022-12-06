Not Available

ECW is the definition of HARDCORE. ECW on TNN has no rules in their wrestling matches! Announced by Joey Styles & Joel Gertner, and bossed by Cyrus The Virus. Many notable wrestlers came out of ECW, including superstars such as Rob Van Dam, Terry Funk, Mick Foley, Steve Austin, Chris Benoit, Eddie Guerrero, The Dudley Boyz, and many more. ECW On TNN was canceled in 2000 and is no longer being show on TNN or any other station. ECW went under in early 2001.