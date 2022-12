Not Available

Final ECW Champions ECW World Heavyweight Championship Rhino defeated Sandman at Guilty as Charged 2001 on January 07, 2001 ----- ECW Television Championship Rhino defeated Kid Kash at a House Show on September 09, 2000 ----- ECW World Tag Team Championship Danny Doring & Amish Roadkill defeated Little Guido & Tony Mamaluke at Massacre on 34th Street 2000 on December 03, 2000.