"Welcome to the Cul-de-Sac. The dead-end street where three friends bound by one name spend their days concocting crazy schemes, making a mess, and generally getting on everyone's nerves. Like the time Ed sleepwalked into people's houses and ate everything in their fridges. Or the time The Eds offer the neighborhood kids a "luxury cruise" in a floating inner tube. Yup, they're just like your real friends. Only weirder. We hope."