Ed Stafford: Into The Unknown

Ed Stafford is on a mission to investigate the planet’s newest mysteries. With photographs of Earth - taken by spy satellites and the International Space Station - showing strange and unexplained markings in some of the most remote and inaccessible places on the planet, Ed sets out to find the target, and solve the riddle. From investigating gigantic white lines popping up on satellite images in remote West Papua, to a strange pattern of circular dots in the middle of the Danakil Desert, each astonishing image captures something hard to classify, previously unseen or anomalous. Ed will call on all of his expertise in extreme terrains and climates to uncover the truth.