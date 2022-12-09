Not Available

Eddsworld is an independent British comedic flash animation production company that was created by Edd Gould in 2004. Eddsworld was also part of the CakeBomb network from 2006-2008, when it dissolved. Eddsworld currently consists of over thirty-five episodes, over 150 comics, flash games, and various art work distributed on the home website, YouTube, Albino Blacksheep, Newgrounds, DeviantART, and the BBC. The episodes are the focal point of the organization, which star Edd, Tom, Matt, and previously Tord, and run anywhere from 30 seconds to 10 minutes. Before his death, animations were created solely by Edd Gould and co-written by himself and colleagues Thomas Ridgewell, Matthew Hargreaves, Thomas Bown, and Tord Larsson. It is currently under direction of Thomas Ridgewell. Eddsworld is created using Adobe Flash, a computer animation program.