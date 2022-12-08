Not Available

The continuing adventures of a little boy, Eddy, and his first ever friendship – with a great big brown Bear! Set in the perennial summer of childhood, this charming, multi-award-winning series follows Eddy and the Bear’s daily adventures in the woods and the weird and wonderful worlds of their imaginations. It’s about seeing life with a fresh pair of eyes, with Bear introducing Eddy to the natural world and Eddy often confusing Bear with tales of a modern world full of rules, school and technology. As this unlikely pair explores the differences between their worlds, they also find a harmony between them and enjoy the silliest of friendships.