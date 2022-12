Not Available

A german comedy series about two advocates: Felix Edel, easy-going, sometimes chaotic, has a big heart open for the hardships of his clients. Sandra Starck, who has a keen mind, is hard in her job and a secret romantic in her private life. Together they run the chambers "Edel & Starck" in Berlin. A dream team for the clients. And if the sparks fly, "Biene", secretary and the good soul of the office, has to intermediate...