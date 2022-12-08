Not Available

On Eden Eats, Eden Grinshpan arrives in Austin Texas for her 24 hour around the world food adventure. If you think you're in for BBQ and Tex-Mex think again! Eden is invited into each kitchen and discovers how people from all over the world have re-created their lives and culture through food. From Chef Piroshka's famous Hungarian Spaetzle for dinner at the European Bistro to Malek the baker's Lebanese Pita making machine at 4am, every step leads to another country without a passport!