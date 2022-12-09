Edge of Alaska

Not Available

Hidden deep in the wilderness of eastern Alaska and built during the Gold Rush as Alaska's original 'Sin City', only 42 residents currently brave the extreme conditions in McCarthy. It's an isolated outlaw town - a refuge for people who don’t want to be found that’s surrounded by extreme wilderness over 100 miles from the authorities where young men go to prove themselves and old outlaws go to die; hunters, gold miners, gunsmiths, and survivalists who reside in this 'Old West' town are willing to risk their lives to live truly free. While some believe in continuing the town’s frontier way of life, others feel the future of McCarthy depends on dragging itself into the modern age. Which way of life will reign supreme?