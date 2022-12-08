Not Available

Journalist Geoff Edgers -- a staff writer at the Boston Globe -- tells a different kind of story as he travels to the ``Edge of America'' to investigate the weird and wonderful things Americans do for fun. From bike jousting in Oregon and calf testicle festivals in Oklahoma to lobster boat races in Maine and swimming with mermaids in Florida, Edgers introduces viewers to regionally unique and historic activities, and being the curious sort, he dives headfirst into these subcultures to find out the how and why behind every event.