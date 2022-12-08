Not Available

Edge of America

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Journalist Geoff Edgers -- a staff writer at the Boston Globe -- tells a different kind of story as he travels to the ``Edge of America'' to investigate the weird and wonderful things Americans do for fun. From bike jousting in Oregon and calf testicle festivals in Oklahoma to lobster boat races in Maine and swimming with mermaids in Florida, Edgers introduces viewers to regionally unique and historic activities, and being the curious sort, he dives headfirst into these subcultures to find out the how and why behind every event.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images