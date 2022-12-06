Not Available

Love’s trials and consequences animate the world of McKinley High this year but politics, bullying, homophobia, and adventures in baby-sitting also figure prominently. Changes are everywhere as a new school year begins: Laurel and Mark haven't spoken all summer and now, as she returns from Houston, it seems she's been "discovered" and is headed in a direction that might take her from Edgemont — and Mark — for good. But just how steadfast is Mark’s affection anyway? Rumours are still flying about him and Tracey Antonelli and what really happened that night after the dance. Getting Laurel to hear Mark’s side of the story might be easier if he wasn't holding another woman's baby, but what else can he do? He's the one who convinced Paige that coming back to McKinley to finish high school was a good idea so if she needs a shoulder to lean on...