Edisi Khas

Typical Edition has stolen the attention of the audience with the genre of 'spoof news' where Johan, Saiful Apek, Almy Nadia, Ropie Cecupak, Along Champ, Sharifah Shahira, Azlee scenario and Achong will 'discuss' issues during the full drama. The first episode was aired on June 7, 2011, Tuesday at 10.00malam. Johan played a role as a lawyer who holds a "Fifi Fairuz Fuyoo" which will introduce three segments lakonan in every episode. Among the topics will be offered through the heart mencuit sketches including credit KAD issues where the two lovers who shop insistence by KAD credit solely to ingratiate her lover; Along perform in a play as well as individuals who fled rather than along (blood leeches) and also the issue 'why are women more attracted to men Tempatan foreigners'. In addition, the issues presented in the Typical Edition includes "rasuah", "beggar alms," "mat rempit", "caretaker woman who acts bossy ',' haruan eat children", "superstitious belief", "attitude of self-important: in the neighbor "," not fasting in the month of Ramadan "," teen likes to be artists "and others.