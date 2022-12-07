Not Available

Edison no Haha

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Jun Mutô

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The series focuses on Ayukawa Noriko, the teacher of a class of first-graders. One day, a boy named Kento transfers into her class from another school, where he was treated as a problem child. In reality, the inquisitive Kento actually displays the potential of being a prodigy, and it's up to Noriko to figure out how to handle him. The story draws inspiration from the childhood of famous inventor Thomas Edison, who was also considered a problem child by most adults around him.

Cast

Misaki ItoAyukawa Noriko
Maki SakaiHanafusa Aoi
Shosuke TaniharaMiura
Yuya ShimizuHanafusa Kento
Yuki MatsushitaKagami
Yôji TanakaIwai Yuuzou

