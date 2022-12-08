Edward and Friends

Not Available

Welcome to Fabuland® the happy home of Edward Elephant, Wilfred Walrus, Lionel Lion, Bonnie Bunny, Hannah Hippopotamus, Mike Monkey, Joe Crow Catherine Cat and many other animal friends. This series was based upon the popular LEGO® figures and sets, but wasn't overwhelmed by its commercial origins. Indeed, with some jolly design and animation from FilmFair and some equally effective voicework lead by Bernard Cribbins, this little series stood proudly on its own stickle legs. Stories were simple, frivolous and fun and Fabuland® itself was presented as a bright busy place with an airport, docks and more - rather like something out of a Richard Scarry book. Edward himself was a rather hesitant elephant, keen to take part in things, but always cautious to the last...