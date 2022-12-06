Not Available

An Edwardian Country House in Scotland is to be brought back to life. One family will take on the mantle of privilege and 12 individuals the yoke of service. For the next three months they've volunteered to immerse themselves in a world of social inequality and rigid class distinctions as they move through time from 1905 to 1914. Everything is quintessentially British: a magnificent house and boating lake, model dairy and tea room, croquet and tennis in the garden, a stable full of horses and carriages - and a group of people utterly divided and ruled by class.