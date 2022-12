Not Available

Eek! the Cat is a chubby purple cat who lives in a cartoon world and his Motto is "It never hurts to help", well sometimes for Eek it does, but he always gets hurt and his adventures spoof many movies and TV shows. The Thunderlizards are a group of misfit dim-witted dinosaurs who set out to destroy two cavemen named Bill and Scooter and always fail in the process, while Scooter is always trying to show Bill his new inventions.