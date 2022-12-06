Not Available

"Eglimata" ["Crimes"] is probably one of the most original Greek TV shows to date. Dark, occasionally morbid, humour, off-beat iconic characters and a ground breaking script helped pave the way for any kind of intelligent comedy you're likely to see in modern Greek television. It has some weaknesses, but they are mostly technical and are far than outweighed by its greater qualities. The plot deals with a group of characters that veer towards caricature and their intertwined "crimes" against each other. It all starts with an extra-marital affair between Aleko, a butcher, and Flora, who runs an underwear store. Flora's dimwitted husband, Ahileas, is meanwhile busy looking for his long lost sister for the sake of his dying [?] father. When the sister, Corina, shows up, and it slowly revealed that she is in fact the most famous porn star/ prostitute in Athens, Flora and her father-in-law's resident nurse are self-righteously scandalised. Mean-meanwhile, Soso, Alekos' wife, finds out about him and Flora and sets out to have him murdered, evolving into one of the campiest and most outrageous villains on Greek TV. I couldn't really give out any more in fear of spoiling the twists and turns of the plot. Pity that Greek TV stations haven't discovered DVD releases yet, this would definitely fly from the shelves.