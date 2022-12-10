Egypt’s Darkest Hour

Not Available

The discovery of a rare mass grave with the bones of nearly 60 people outside Luxor sends archaeologists on a quest to find out who the remains belong to, why they were buried the way they were, and what was happening in ancient Egypt that would have led to a mass burial. Could the collapse of the empire's Old Kingdom provide any clues? Following the long reign of Pepi II, a series of weak kings ruled ineffectively. Without a strong central government, local leaders asserted themselves, fracturing the country's power base. And as climate shifted all over the world, the country was then hit with a decades-long drought that caused great famine and economic failure. Were the bodies found in the grave victims of the famine, civil war, or something else?