Ehrgeiz is an original 1997 Japanese anime from et, with animation by Studio Deen, and produced by d-rights and BeStack. The title is a mix of Japanese and German. The North American release by Bandai Entertainment (then AnimeVillage) used only the German "Ehrgeiz" which, when translated into English, means "Ambition". Originally airing on Tokyo TV, Ehrgeiz eventually ran on the Cable/Satellite channel AT-X in 1999.