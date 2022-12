Not Available

On the surface, teenager Fuzuchi Kuraki, the protagonist in this gripping anime, may seem just like his high school peers. In truth, he's a psychic blessed with an unusual gift and bequeathed a valuable sword. Intent on finding answers to his questions, he sets out on a spiritual quest and, along the way, meets a kindred spirit in college student Nanachi Takeo. Can this dynamic duo unlock the mysteries of their powers?