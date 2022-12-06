Not Available

Zasshono School is a mammoth private school with a total of 54000 students from elementary level, junior high and high school. Within a large number of club activities in the school, lies a unique club that differs from others: The Eiken Club. All activities of the club are enfolded by a veil of darkness, which makes the Eiken Club looks bad. However, what makes us worry about is that the members are, starting with sports and academic all-rounder beauty Azumo Chiharu as an example, mostly charismatic cute girls. Mifune Densuke, a fresh high school boy, gets forced to join the Eiken Club! In an instant, his life so far, which was dull, becomes full of passion, romance and troubles...!