The protagonist of the story, Poonam is faced with the dilemma of how to provide for her parents when she is not around and her only brother is in the U.S. As luck would have it, a solution arises when she is helpless. Her parents are left alone to cope with their situation when her husband, our male protagonist Aakash sees her concern and decides to bring her parents’ home. The problem starts when both parents and the in-laws of the protagonists start staying together. Will this arrangement be smooth for everyone or will it lead to souring of relationships, brewing of troubles and questioning by society. Ek Ghar Banaunga elaborates on this very topic.