Ek Hasina Thi is a story, set in the eastern megapolis of Kolkata. It is not a revenge story but a story of the female protagonist, Durga, seeking justice for a crime committed in the past. Her methods of claiming justice are unconventional as she steps out of the shackles of traditionalism and utilises her Mind to conquer Might! The show tracks the journey of Durga as she attempts to stand up to the power and might of the influential Goenka family. Will Durga be successful in her mission or will she too fall aside like every other person who has stood in the way of the Goenkas? Who will reign supreme in this challenging battle of wits and intellect, where everything seems to be a fair game!