Not Available

Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi, Meri Bhabhi is a show about the lovely bond shared between a sister-in-law and daughter-in-law. Shraddha the nanad finds a friend in Kritika her bhabhi. Kritika is a loving person and a dutiful bahu of the Shergill family. She knows how to keep the family together. She is gentle, understanding and is very good at relieving tense moments with her humour. She is the most perfect house wife. Kritika plays a significant role in the life of Shraddha and shows her how to live with her head held high in difficult circumstances.