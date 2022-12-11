Ek Thi Begum

Not Available

After Zaheer’s altercation with the Maqsood gang and the killing of Raghu Mhatre, member of the gang and brother of Nana Mhatre, leaves Zaheer and Ashraf in terrible danger and looking over their back constantly, a ray of hope enters their lives in the form of the amazing news of Ashraf’s pregnancy. After the news of a new member of the family to soon join Zaheer and Ashraf brings happiness in their lives, they decide to celebrate the news and the new arrival. The celebrations take a nasty turn when Zaheer and Ashraf get on the receiving end of an unexpected attack from the Nana Mhatre gang. They both manage to escape and survive with very little margin for error and that leads to Zaheer taking the bold and difficult decision to quit underworld once and for all, for the safety of his family and his unborn child.