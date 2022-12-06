Not Available

The action of the series is set in present day Poland. The story begins when Prime Minister and legendary opposition leader during Communist rule Henryk Nowasz of "Polist Centre Bloc" (Polski Blok Centrum) was suspected for being an agent of former Communist security services. Nowasz decided to resign in order to prevent of government downfall and proposed non-partisan 37-year old Professor of Economy and Political Sciences Konstanty Turski, his friend and an unofficial advisor, to became a caretaker until he would prove his innocence. Turski was narrowly confirmed by the Sejm, with silent opposition of coalition party, "Right-wing for Poland" (Prawica dla Polski), whose leader, Jan Matajewicz, soon became his archenemy, with support of his party colleague, President Juliusz Szczęsny and both far-right and left-wing opposition parties. Turski, however, soon proved to be an effective (but idealistic and unconventional) leader, but his administration is involved with serious odds with other politicians. The key ally of Matajewicz is deputy Sejm Marshal Krystyna Sochaczewska, a longtime Nowasz's friend from opposition and his successor as party leader.