Third installment in Bee Train`s "girls with guns" trilogy El Cazador de la Bruja (Spanish for "The Witch's Hunter") is the story of a girl named Ellis, who finds herself on the run from the so called Hunters of the underground society due to being a suspect of a murder. She meets up with a bounty hunter named Nadie who offers her help and guidance to pursue the truth of her past. But now she`s also being targeted by the Hunters and so their quest for the truth begins.