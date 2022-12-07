Not Available

El Chapulín Colorado

El Chapulín Colorado (Spanish: The Red Grasshopper) is a television series, created and played by Roberto Gómez Bolaños, also known as Chespirito, a successful Mexican comedian and TV show producer, which parodied superhero shows. It was first aired in Mexico by the Televisa network in 1970, but then was aired across Latin America and Spain until 1981, alongside sister production El Chavo del Ocho, which shared the same cast of actors. Both shows are incredibly enduring as they still are constantly re-run, and have won back some of their popularity in several countries such as Colombia, where it has aired in competition with The Simpsons (which has a character based on him). The name translates literally in English as "The Red Grasshopper" (the word chapulín is of Nahuatl or Aztec origin, and a current part of Mexican Spanish).

Roberto Gómez BolañosChapolin, Chaves
Ramón ValdésSr.Madruga, Tripa Seca, Conde Terra Nova, Lobisomem; Alma Negra etc.
Carlos VillagránKiko, Fura Tripas, Quase Nada, Riacho Molhado
María Antonieta de las NievesChiquinha / Dona Neves
Édgar VivarSr. Barriga
Florinda Meza GarcíaDona Florinda

