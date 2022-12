Not Available

El Derecho de Nacer is the name of the two Mexican telenovelas based on the Cuban radionovela of the same name written by Félix B. Caignet and adapted for TV by Fernanda Villeli. The 1981 series was produced by Ernesto Alonso and directed by Raúl Araiza; it consisted of 150 episodes and consolidated Verónica Castro's career after the success of Los Ricos También Lloran.