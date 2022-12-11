Not Available

El Equipo is a Mexican series starring Alfonso Herrera, Zuria Vega, Alberto Estrella and Fabián Robles are the protagonists. Is a series that blends action, drama, love, and shows the work and effort of the Mexican federal police, who every day risk their lives to protect society. The story centers around Santiago, Fermin, Magda and Mateo, who at one time in his life made the decision to become a Federal Police officer. In each chapter, the team will solve a different case where we can see the intelligence process, the operation and the capture of the offender while the characters must face their feelings and solve their own problems of everyday life. A blockbuster inspired by real events, produced by Pedro Torres and directed by Carlos Garcia Agraz and Chava Cartas.