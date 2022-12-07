El Hazard: The Alternative World

Not Available

Now that Miz is Mrs. Fujisawa, she's ordered a girl fresh from Priestess School to take her place as Priestess of Water. During the Coronation of the New Priestess of Water, Qawuul Towles (who, of course, has a crush on Makoto - what a surprise!), Makoto and friends are transported to an alternate world by a mysterious entity named Arjah, who claims to be the ruler of the universe. Makoto, Nanami and Qawuul find themselves in the Kingdom of Creteria, where Qawuul and Nanami are mistaken for ancient sky goddesses, while Jinnai, Katsuo, and Shayla-Shayla come upon the alternate world’s version of the Bugrom, and Mr. Fujisawa, Miz and Afura Mann have their heads literally in the clouds.