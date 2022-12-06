El Hombre De Tu Vida

Not Available

tells the story of Hugo Bermudez (Guillermo Francella) an ordinary man, hardworking, honest and devoted father of a teenager (Tupac Larreira) who grew up alone, but is about to be discovered as the love object of hundreds of women. Affected by the mid-life crisis that has left him unemployed and emotionally wounded, Hugo accept, under pressure, work in the company "The love of your life," Gloria a microenterprise Pinotti (Mercedes Moran), which promises to men and women found their other half. But the task is not simple, call more women than men, so the company hires Hugo to be the ideal man joker. Interpreting different male personalities and taking into account the wishes of clients, Hugo goes to appointments not only with a different name and appearance, has a hidden purpose: that women are dazzled with it at first but end up disappointed and ask another man or give up the task. With each woman, Hugo access a story that crosses different emotional and takes him to get involved to help resolve the conflict of the lady in question. Perform this task will also help you deal with the ghosts of his life. Only closed for years and love will begin to feel that maybe not too late to fall in love again and forget.