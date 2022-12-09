Not Available

El Intermedio

  • Comedy

El Intermedio is a satirical news program hosted by Spanish comedian El Gran Wyoming. It is aired in access prime-time, from 9.30pm, on Spain's sixth nationwide channel laSexta. The writers are Alberto López, Alberto González Vázquez, Lola Zambade, Eva Nuño Gómez, Nuria Dominguez, Diego Solanas, Eduardo García Eyo, Sergio Sarria Ruiz, Juan José López and Miguel Ángel Hernández. Alberto González Vázquez is also the author of the popular segment videos manipulados.

Cast

El Gran WyomingEl Gran Wyoming

