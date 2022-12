Not Available

Nacho is a 15-year-old boy who lives in northern Chile with his astronomer parents. They want their son to continue his studies in the capital, so they send him to live with his uncle and aunt who live there. Thus, from a rural school to the big city, from the starry skies and northern solitude to smog, hustle and bustle of the capital, Nacho will try to adapt and stop being "the new one".