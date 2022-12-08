El Pantano

Not Available

The series revolves around Ines Alonso (Natalia Verbeke), a thirtysomething doctor who needs to break away from the stress of life in the big city, her boyfriend's infidelity and a job at a clinic where she cannot fulfill her vocation. She moves to the little town where she spent her childhood with her sister Claudia (Emma Suarez), who now owns a restaurant there with her family. What was supposed to be a new beginning for Ines in a quiet and relaxed place, turns out to be more complex when strange illnesses and secrets of the townsfolk start to arise