El Pantera is a Mexican television series released by Canal 5. It is based on a comic book of the same name. It narrates the life of Gervasio, a young man who fights crime in Mexico City. The title role is performed by Luis Roberto Guzmán. The series started airing on May 2007, and is filmed in Mexico City under the direction of producers Rodolfo de Anda and Alexis Ayala. It currently airs its third season Mondays on Canal 5 at 10:00pm and on cable TV channel Galavisión Tuesdays at 21:30pm. The character of El Pantera was created in the 70's by the writer Daniel Muñoz and artist Juan Alba for Mundo Vid. A novel called El Pantera, or La Noche del Pantera was written by Muñoz in the 90's, followed by El Misterio de la Amenaza Negra.