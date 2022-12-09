El Recluso

A former U.S. Marine, Lázaro Mendoza, enters a maximum security prison in Mexico (La Rotunda), under a false identity and accused of an alleged triple murder. Now as Dante Pardo, his mission is to infiltrate a dangerous band of inmates and guards that operate inside and outside of prison who are the prime suspects of the kidnapping of the teenage daughter of U.S. Judge, John Morris. Inside La Rotunda, Lázaro has to find out who carried out the kidnapping and the whereabouts of the girl.
|Ignacio Serricchio
|Lázaro Mendoza / Dante Pardo
|Ana Claudia Talancón
|Frida Villarreal
|Erik Hayser
|Jeremy Jones
|Alejandro Calva
|La Foca
|David Chocarro
|Santito
|Flavio Medina
|Peniche
